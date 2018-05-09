Register
04:24 GMT +309 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A T-14 Armata tank during the final rehearsal of the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

    Five Things You Should Know About Victory Day Parade

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As Moscow prepares for its most important annual event, here are some interesting facts you should know about the Victory Day Parade.

    1. The First Parade Was Not in May

    Despite May 9 being considered the day of victory against Nazi Germany, the first Victory Parade took place on June 24, 1945. In 1949, May 9 stopped being a holiday. It was only 20 years after the victory itself, in 1965, that Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev declared May 9 a national holiday again and ordered a military parade. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the parades were not held until 1995 when the tradition was restored, but without military vehicles. Only in 2008 did military vehicles again take part in the parade, as did military aircraft.

    2. The Banner of Victory only once made it to Red Square.

    General Rehearsal of Victory Day Parade in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Moscow All Set for Victory Day Parade, Immortal Regiment March
    The famous original Victory Banner, raised above Berlin's Reichstag in 1945, has only once been at the Red Square military parade — and it was not in 1945. Initially, the four soldiers who raised the banner over the Reichstag were supposed to carry it during the 1945 victory parade, but it turned out that, being preoccupied with actual war, the four did not receive adequate marching training; it was considered inappropriate to call any other people for this job, so the banner was not carried at all. The four did carry the original banner in 1965, though, when Khrushchev resurrected the parade tradition. Since then, the original banner is kept in a special sarcophagus to prevent its deterioration. The banner that is taken to parades is actually a very precise copy.

    3. Nuclear missiles on the parade are real. Maybe, probably.

    There is ongoing controversy regarding whether mobile ICBMs — maybe, the most thrilling part of the parade — are real or not. There is a widespread rumor that, should an emergency occur, the Topol-M and other ICBMs will be able to deploy and conduct a launch right from the Red Square; opponents of this theory claim that carrying real missiles across Moscow is very dangerous. The idea of fake missiles has its historic origins, though. During Khrushchev's 1965 parade, several models of ICBMs were displayed for the first time. However, none of them ever made it to service. Khrushchev's bluff did make a desired impression on Western countries at the time, though. However, according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the missiles on modern day parades are quite real. In reality, though, there is only one way to find out — and we'd rather not.

    4. In 1995, there were two parades.

    The year 1995 was when then-President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin held the first parade since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The heads of 52 foreign states, including US President Bill Clinton, UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali and Chinese Premier Jiang Zemin, watched the parade that year. But the military vehicles did not make it to the Red Square. Instead, veterans who represented all regiments that fought in World War II marched across the square. They were accompanied by actual servicemen in historic uniform and young cadets. The military vehicles were on display at Poklonnaya Gora, a large memorial dedicated to the War located some nine kilometers away from the Kremlin.

    5. Allies took part in the parade for the first time in 2010.

    Forces from allied nations only took part in the Red Square parade in 2010, during the 65th anniversary of Victory Day. Those included servicemen from the United States, UK, France and Poland. Apart from the Western nations, servicemen from the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belorussia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Moldova took part in the parade. Before 2010, allied forces had only taken part in the Victory Parade that took place on September 7, 1945, in Berlin, on the initiative of Marshal Georgy Zhukov. On that day, the USSR, France, UK and the US participated in the parade together.

     

     

    Related:

    Top 6 Premieres at the 2018 Moscow Victory Day Parade to Watch Out For
    WATCH Final Rehearsal of Victory Day Parade in Russian Capital
    Russia to Roll Out Hypersonic Missile for the First Time During V-Day Parade
    Tags:
    military parade, Victory Day, Red Square, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse