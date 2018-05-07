Career Path of Dmitry Medvedev Nominated as Russian Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, sworn in for a fourth term on Monday, proposed Dmitry Medvedev for reappointment as prime minister and submitted the nomination to the lower house of the parliament.

The previous cabinet resigned after Putin's swearing-in ceremony, as required by federal constitutional law. The State Duma will consider the candidacy of Medvedev for the post of prime minister at a plenary meeting on May 8.

Medvedev's Carrer From Consultant to Prime Minister

Nominated as Russian Prime Minister, Medvedev started his career in the 1990s: til 1999 he taught law at the Leningrad State University. During that time he served as a legal adviser to both the chairman of the Leningrad City Council and an expert consultant to the St. Petersburg City Hall Committee for External Affairs.

In 1999 he started his administrative path: Medvedev joined the presidential administration under then-President Boris Yeltsin and was appointed deputy chief of staff. Between 2000 and 2003, he served as First Deputy Chief of Staff in President Vladimir Putin’s executive office.

However, in 2000-2001 he made a step aside, moving into the business sphere: Medvedev chaired the board of directors at the state-run energy company Gazprom.

Later, in 2003, he joined the Presidential Executive Office, becoming chief of staff there and holding this post until he was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister by President Putin in 2005.

Medvedev as President

At the age of 42, he became the third and youngest Russian president to take office: on March 2, 2005, Medvedev succeeded Putin.

Later on, when Vladimir Putin was elected the Russian president, on May 8, 2012, Medvedev became Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and he stayed on this post till the cabinet’s resignation earlier in the day. On May 26, 2012, he was also appointed leader of the ruling United Russia party.

