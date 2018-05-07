Register
16:04 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project

    What We Know About President Putin's New Limo (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Photo : Press-service of the Russian President
    Russia
    Get short URL
    1202

    Amid rumors that the premier of the new Kortezh presidential limousine would be delayed, the Kremlin's Special Purpose Garage offered automotive enthusiasts a pleasant surprise, unveiling the new vehicle and showing it cruising down the cobblestone roads of the Kremlin carrying the Russian head of state to his inauguration.

    President Putin, inaugurated for a fourth term on Monday, drove the estimated 200m distance from the Kremlin's Senate building to Andreevsky Hall in the brand new Russian-made extended wheelbase limo, rather than his traditional Mercedes S600 Pullman.

    During the ceremony, the new limousine could be seen driving through the Kremlin accompanied by nine motorcycle outriders, easily swallowing up light bumps in the road. The vehicle, painted a traditional presidential black, features a large square-shaped chrome grille, rectangular headlights, chrome accents along its windows and rocker panels, an understated rear, and flashing lights emanating from near the license plate.

    Prospective exterior design of the sedan in the Kortezh ('Cortege') project
    FSUE 'NAMI'
    A Closer Look at President Putin's New Russian-Made Presidential Limousine
    The promised premier of the new vehicle for the presidential inauguration ceremony was thought to have been put on hold late last month after minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov told Russian media that Putin may not use the new vehicle during the ceremony after all.

    In any case, Manturov promised that the vehicle would be ready for the inauguration, adding that the Special Purpose Garage, a Federal Protective Service detachment responsible for carrying high-level officials, was receiving the new vehicles in accordance earlier agreed deadlines.

    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project
    © Photo : Press-service of the Russian President
    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project

    Project Kortezh, officially called the 'Unified Modular Platform', envisions the creation of a family of luxury vehicles, including a limousine, sedan and minivan, based on a single platform. The vehicles, developed by the NAMI State Research Center in cooperation with automotive holding company Sollers, are expected to be marketed under the 'Aurus' brand (a blend of the Latin word Aurum, i.e. 'Gold' – and Rus, Russia).

    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project

    'Cortege' car
    © Photo : Trung tâm khoa học quốc gia "NAMI"
    Cortege Project: Breakthrough in Russia’s Automotive Industry
    Putin's new ride is the first domestically produced vehicle design for a Russian head of state since 1985, when Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was provided with the Zil-41052, a modernization of the Zil-4104 design created in the late 1970s. Gorbachev rejected the Zil-4102, a Cadillac-like design presented to him in the late 1980s, amid concerns that his wife Raisa didn't like it.

    Russian President Boris Yeltsin continued to use the Zil-41052 until 1995, when he switched over to an armored Mercedes S-Class, ostensibly out of cost of operation considerations. Presidents Putin and Medvedev continued the tradition of using the German luxury vehicles.

    A ZIL-41052 limousine of Russia's first President Boris Yeltsin at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg
    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    A ZIL-41052 limousine of Russia's first President Boris Yeltsin at the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center in Yekaterinburg

    Development of the Kortezh began in 2012, with $197 million invested in the project as of late 2017. In addition to deliveries for top state officials, the vehicles are expected to be made available for sale to the public in small quantities of 250-300 per year starting in 2019, selling between $95,500 and $111,500 apiece. In the Russian automotive world, the Kortezh is envisioned as the rebirth of the country's long-dormant luxury vehicle industry.

    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Aurus limousine of the President of the Russian Federation motorcade, part of the Cortege project

    Related:

    President’s New Ride: Video of Kortezh Test Drive Published
    A Closer Look at President Putin's New Russian-Made Presidential Limousine
    The President’s New Car: Putin to Drive Russian-Made Limo
    Tags:
    luxury vehicle, Limousine, presidential limousine, Kortezh, Aurus, NAMI, Sollers, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse