14:21 GMT +307 May 2018
    Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the Cabinet members

    Russian Cabinet Resigns After Putin's Inauguration for New Presidential Term

    © Sputnik / Alexander Astafyev
    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's cabinet resigned after President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for a new presidential term, the government press service said in a statement Monday.

    "[Prime Minister] Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on the Russian government's resignation," the statement said.

    The government, in accordance with the constitution, resigned after the Russian president took office on May 7.

    READ MORE: Inauguration of Vladimir Putin as President of Russia Held in Kremlin (VIDEO)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Putin: A Number of States Playing Into Hands of Terrorists by Using Force Bypassing UNSC
    Under the Law on the Election of the President of the Russian Federation, the inauguration procedure is held six years after the inauguration of the president's predecessor. In the event of election rerun that has been appointed for this day or in the event of early election, the president-elect shall be inaugurated on the 30th day after the official publication of the presidential election results by the Russian Central Election Commission.

    Since 2000, the president of Russia is inaugurated on May 7.

    Presidential elections were held in Russia on March 18. Voter turnout was 67.54 percent. Putin won the elections gaining 76.69 percent of the vote, with over 56.4 million voters casting their ballots for him, according to Central Election Commission data.

