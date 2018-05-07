Register
08:27 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir

    Vladimir Putin to Be Inaugurated as Russian President on Monday

    © Photo : Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in the St. Andrew Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace on Monday.

    On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the final program of the inauguration ceremony had been almost determined and would be similar to the traditional one.

    The inauguration ceremony usually begins with the arrival of the president, his passage through the ceremonial halls to the Andreyevsky Hall where the president will take the oath of office.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Putin Names Key Task for Russian Government in Coming Years
    Putin's third inauguration took place on May 7, 2012. About 3,000 people were invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Russian government, State Duma lawmakers and members of the Federation Council.

    The Russian government will resign following the inauguration and Putin will then have a right to submit a candidacy for the post of prime minister.

    Peskov said it was the president's "exclusive prerogative" to decide when to submit it.

    Putin was re-elected on March 18 with 76.69 percent of the vote. This will be his fourth term in office.

    Related:

    Putin Signs Bill Banning Defamatory Information on Internet
    Guardian Angela: Trump Reportedly Asks Merkel for Advice Dealing With Putin
    Back to Proper Format: German Politicians Want to Invite Putin to G7 Summit
    Putin, Moon Discuss Results of Inter-Korean Dialogue by Phone - Kremlin
    Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal
    'Putin Shirtless Challenge' Moves on as Durov Posts Torso Amid Telegram Row
    Netanyahu, Putin Discussed Syria, Iran in Phone Talks
    Tags:
    inauguration, Russian State Duma, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse