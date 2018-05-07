Vladimir Putin to Be Inaugurated as Russian President on Monday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The ceremony of inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in the St. Andrew Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace on Monday.

On Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the final program of the inauguration ceremony had been almost determined and would be similar to the traditional one.

The inauguration ceremony usually begins with the arrival of the president, his passage through the ceremonial halls to the Andreyevsky Hall where the president will take the oath of office.

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Putin Names Key Task for Russian Government in Coming Years

Putin's third inauguration took place on May 7, 2012. About 3,000 people were invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Russian government, State Duma lawmakers and members of the Federation Council.

The Russian government will resign following the inauguration and Putin will then have a right to submit a candidacy for the post of prime minister.

Peskov said it was the president's "exclusive prerogative" to decide when to submit it.

Putin was re-elected on March 18 with 76.69 percent of the vote. This will be his fourth term in office.