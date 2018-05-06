Moscow is getting ready to the 2018 Victory Day Parade on Red Square. The parade is dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The rehearsals of the parade have been taking place three times per week in the Moscow region for a month. May 6 is the day when the general rehearsal takes place.

© Sputnik . WATCH Final Rehearsal of Victory Day Parade in Russian Capital

Over 10,000 servicemen will take part in the Victory Day Parade this year, which is the biggest number of servicemen ever. The Parade will include several novelties, such as the tank fire support armoured fighting vehicles "Terminator" and over half a dozen pieces of other equipment never seen before on Red Square.