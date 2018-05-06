Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Says Freed From Police Custody

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny detained for organizing an unauthorized anti-government rally in Moscow said Sunday he had been released from custody until the court hearing.

"Two reports have been filed for me: organizing a rally and resisting police. But [at] 00:30 a.m. [local time, 3:30 GMT], the police decided to let me go until the court hearing," Navalny wrote on his Twitter.

Moscow authorities had authorized a rally to be held on May 5 on the Academician Sakharov Avenue, however, Navalny continued urging protesters to gather at Tverskaya Street.

Moscow's prosecutor's office had warned Navalny about the unacceptability of breaking the law. Moscow mayor's office called the invitations to take part in an unauthorized rally provocations.

The press office of the local department of the Interior Ministry said that about 300 people were detained, including Navalny. The presidential council on human rights, which sent observers to the protest, noted that the law enforcement agents acted appropriately.