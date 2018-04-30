Register
22:30 GMT +330 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Shchuka-class sub cruises alongside the Komintern cruiser

    Expedition Finds Final Resting Place of WWII-Era Soviet Sub in Gulf of Finland

    Archive of Ships of the Russian and Soviet fleets
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Sh-405, a Shchuka ('Pike') class medium-size diesel electric torpedo sub was discovered near Seskar Island, about 100 kilometers west of St. Petersburg.

    Expedition leader Konstantin Bogdanov told RIA Novosti that the sub, which perished in 1942 while moving from Kronstadt to the area around Lavensari Island, was found resting at a depth of 50 meters, not far from Seskar Island, covered in netting.

    The vessel had been traveling along the surface before being hitting a mine which tore off the front of its hull.

    Soviet Defence Minister, Marshal Rodion Yakovlevich Malinovsky taking the salute. (File)
    © Sputnik / Sholomovich
    WWII Marshal's Papers Reveal Secret Soviet Mission to Capture Manchukuo's Emperor
    According to Bodganov, the expedition will continue until May 9, when Russia and other post-Soviet countries celebrate Victory Day. The expedition's main mission this year has been to survey a former German minefield near Bolshoi Tyuters Island, where it is thought more vessels may be found.

    'Reverence to the Ships of the Great Victory' expeditions have been held annually since 2005. In this time, over ten wrecks have been discovered.

    Built in Leningrad in the late 1930s, the Sh-405 entered into service with the Baltic Fleet in June 1941, just days before Nazi Germany and its allies declared war on the Soviet Union. The vessel sunk on June 13, 1942; all 39 officers and crew perished. 88 Shchuka subs were built, with 35 of them lost during the war. The vessels were each armed with ten torpedoes and 2x45 mm semi-automatic guns, and had a total range of 11,000 km. Soviet subs operating in the Baltic Sea were tasked mainly with disrupting German supply lines and sinking Kriegsmarine transport ships.

    Related:

    WWII Marshal's Papers Reveal Secret Soviet Mission to Capture Manchukuo Emperor
    'Free Hunters': How Soviet Ace Pilots Fought During WWII (PHOTOS)
    Soviet Military Memorials in Poland
    Tags:
    ship wreckage, submarine, Soviet Navy, Gulf of Finland, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse