About 7,500 Attend Moscow Rally Against Blocking of Telegram – Interior Ministry

On April 13, a Moscow district court authorized Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications watchdog, to block Telegram messenger in Russia without waiting for the appeal's consideration. The court pointed out that Telegram would remain blocked in Russia until it provided encryption keys to the Russian authorities since the messenger could be widely used by terrorists for communication.
"The public event authorized by Moscow authorities has ended on Academician Sakharov Avenue [in the center of Moscow]. It was attended by 7,500 people," the Moscow Directorate stated.
Митинг против блокировки Telegram и за свободу интернета.— Dmitry Ikunin (@dikunin) April 30, 2018
Проспект Сахарова, Москва. pic.twitter.com/nGloAbE08V
TWEET: The meeting against the blocking of Telegram and in favor of Internet freedom
— ВиD (@zgldz) April 30, 2018
TWEET: The meeting in support of Telegram on the Sakharova avenue
Москва, #Telegram, проспект Сахарова pic.twitter.com/kcfg8CqYDP— Константин (@KESH0705) April 30, 2018
TWEET: Moscow, #Telegram, the Sakharova avenue
According to the statement, police officers have ensured order and safety of the participants. There were not severe disruptions of public order, it added.
The blocking of Telegram in the country has commenced on April 16. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said that the messenger would use built-in methods to bypass the restriction.
All comments
Show new comments (0)