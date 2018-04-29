WATCH Moscow's Manege Exhibition Hall Turn Into Canvas for Hero City Light Show

A light show commemorating the twelve Soviet Hero Cities of the Great Patriotic War is being shown on the facade of the Manezh exhibition hall across from the Kremlin in central Moscow on Sunday, April 29.

In Russia and across the former Soviet Union, Leningrad, Volgograd, Odessa, Sevastopol, Moscow, Kiev, Novorossiysk, Kerch, Minsk, Tula, Murmansk, and Smolensk are known as Hero Cities. Brest Fortress carries the equivalent title of Hero Fortress. The cities were given the distinction between 1945 and 1985 for their populations' display of collective heroism during the war in the Eastern Front in World War II, known in the former USSR as the Great Patriotic War.

