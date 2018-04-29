Over 40% of Russians Believe Western Sanctions Likely to Remain for Years - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A quarter of the Russian residents believe that Western sanctions will remain in place for a year or two, while 43 percent do not think that they will be lifted in the next few years, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Sunday.

Only five percent of those surveyed said that the sanctions would be lifted this year, the poll showed.

Slightly more than a half of respondents said that sanctions had no influence on the life of an average citizen. In 2014, 34 percent of the Russians were of this opinion, while in 2016, 40 percent thought this way.

Sanctions had a significant influence on the life of 23 percent of respondents, according to the poll, which is lower than in the previous years. At the same time, 19 percent said that sanctions influenced their life, but not in any significant way.

Over 70 percent of those surveyed noted that the sanctions had an influence on the economy of Russia, with 44 percent saying that it was a serious influence, and 29 percent considering it not very significant.

Almost 40 percent stated that the sanctions had a negative influence on the Russian economy, while 30 percent believed that it was mostly positive.

Over one-third of the Russians expressed confidence that both Western countries and Russia were interested in scrapping the restrictions.

The lifting of sanctions would be rather beneficial for the Russian economy, according to 45 percent of respondents, while 12 percent of those surveyed said the move would not serve the Russian economy well.

The poll was carried out on April 21-22 among 1,500 respondents in 54 Russian regions.