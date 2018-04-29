WATCH Terrific Moment Indian Plane Makes an Emergency Landing Near Moscow

The Il-38 Indian Navy plane made an emergency landing at Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport; rescue services were on hand to respond, but luckily nobody was injured.

The footage, which has been released recently, shows an Indian aircraft landing despite its front landing gear failing to lower. The pilots managed to land the plane "on the nose" and there were no injuries.

An Indian Navy Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft was conducting a technical flight when the crew discovered that the plane's front landing gear was malfunctioning and that they would have to land the plane immediately. The aircraft's manufacturer told Sputnik that the plane will be repaired.

After the incident, planes were temporarily unable to land at Zhukovsky Airport.