Over $430Bln Illegally Taken Out of Russia in 2000-2017 - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over $430 billion were unlawfully taken out of Russia in the period from 2000 to 2017, Viktor Bondarev, the chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house's Defense and Security Committee, told Sputnik, citing independent estimates.

"According to independent estimates, in the period from 2000 to 2017 some $430.7 billion were taken out of our country. These enormous funds could have been invested in the development of our economy," Bondarev said.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Receiving Money From Abroad

Bondarev stressed that illegal capital flight remained one of the key problems which affects the implementation of development strategies in various sectors of the Russian economy.

The senior lawmaker proposed to introduce certain measures in the legal system, including countering economic crimes and improvement of cooperation between law enforcement and regulating bodies.