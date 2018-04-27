Russian Arms Exporter to Supply S-300 to Syria If Russian Gov't Permits

ANTALYA (Sputnik) - Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is ready to supply Syria with S-300 air defence systems if Russia's top political leadership gives it the go-ahead, Russian Rostec Corp. (includes Rosoboronexport) international cooperation director Viktor Kladov told Sputnik on Friday during Eurasia Airshow 2018.

"If such a decision is made by the Russian leadership, Rosoboronexport will formalize this contract, and Almaz-Antey [the manufacturer] will successfully manufacture and supply these systems. There is no problem, this is a very serious political decision, and it is made by the country's leadership," Kladov said.

The statement echoes the comment of the Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, who said earlier in the month that Moscow might reconsider selling the S-300 missile systems to Damascus.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in March that President Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue of S-300 supplies to Syria with the Defense Ministry; however, the decisions “have yet to be determined.”

The issue of supplying Syria with S-300 missile defense systems has been raised once again amid the airstrikes, performed by the US, Britain and France against Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons by government forces in the city of Douma.

Following the launches, Russian General Staff issued a statement, saying that a total of 71 cruise missiles out of 103 had been intercepted by Syria, adding that no government military airfield had been damaged as a result of the attack.