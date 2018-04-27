Russian Arms Exporter to Supply S-300 to Syria If Russian Gov't Permits

"If such a decision is made by the Russian leadership, Rosoboronexport will formalize this contract, and Almaz-Antey [the manufacturer] will successfully manufacture and supply these systems. There is no problem, this is a very serious political decision, and it is made by the country's leadership," Kladov said.
The statement echoes the comment of the Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, who said earlier in the month that Moscow might reconsider selling the S-300 missile systems to Damascus.
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated in March that President Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue of S-300 supplies to Syria with the Defense Ministry; however, the decisions “have yet to be determined.”
Following the launches, Russian General Staff issued a statement, saying that a total of 71 cruise missiles out of 103 had been intercepted by Syria, adding that no government military airfield had been damaged as a result of the attack.
