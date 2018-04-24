St. George's Ribbon Campaign Dedicated to Victory Day Kicks Off in Russia

The St. George Ribbon campaign to distribute black-and-orange ribbons – a symbol of the victory in World War II – started in Russia on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of Victory Day.

The campaign was initially launched back in 2005 by the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency as a manifestation of national memory, a bond between generations and a link to former military glory.

Since then, it has become a tradition for Russians to wear the ribbon of St. George ahead of Victory Day, celebrated in the country on May 9.

Since 2009, the campaign has spread outside Russia, to about 70 countries, including the US and the UK, with Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States and Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) helping to distribute the ribbons abroad.

© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov Young women take a selfie with St. George ribbons in Moscow

The same day, the Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency is opening an interactive exhibition, "The Liberation of Europe," near the international headquarters in Moscow, featuring photoshoots made by the agency's journalists back in 1945.