Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Some Google IPs in Bid to Stop Telegram Messenger

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked a range of IP addresses belonging to Google since the company allows the Telegram messenger to use them to avoid being blocked in Russia, the organization said Sunday.

According to the watchdog, the Google company has not fulfilled the court's ruling and is still allowing the Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership to use its IP addresses to avoid the blocking.

READ MORE: 'Putin Shirtless Challenge' Moves on as Durov Posts Torso Amid Telegram Row

"That is why Roskomnadzor added the IP addresses of Google, which are used by Telegram to operate in Russia, to the list of banned web resources," the organization's statement on the VK social network read.

On Monday, Roskomnadzor began blocking the Telegram messenger in Russia in accordance with a court decision. Later, information emerged that Telegram began to use Amazon and Google IP addresses to bypass the blocking, and the agency began to block these IPs as well.

© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov Telegram CEO to Spend Millions of Dollars in Fight for 'Digital Freedom'

The decision to block the Telegram messenger app was made by the Roskomnadzor earlier in April after the company failed to give the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) access to encryption keys in order to decipher messages, as required by Russian law. Telegram explained that it was impossible for them to provide the keys as the key to each specific chat is stored on users' devices.

According to the security service, the messenger is often being used by terrorists to coordinate terror attacks on Russian soil.