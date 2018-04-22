Storm Leaves 73,000 People Without Electricity in Central Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Thunderstorm left around 73,000 people in around 900 settlements in the Russian Central Federal District without electric power supply, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Department in the Central Federal District said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result of bad weather conditions … power supply to around 900 settlements, where around 73,000 residents live, has been disrupted on the territories of the Vladimir, Ivanovo, Tver, Smolensk, Ryazan, Moscow, and Tula regions," the statement read.

Some 5,000 workers and 1,800 pieces of equipment are involved in restoring electricity in the Russian Central Federal District, where these regions are located, the statement added.

The document noted that 12 people had been injured and 16 trees fell down in the district as a result of the bad weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Moscow United Electric Grid Company, providing electricity to the residents of Moscow and the Moscow Region, said it had restored power supply at all significant social infrastructure objects in the Russian capital after the major blackout caused by the thunderstorm.

The company added that over 580 workers and 170 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the consequences of the power outage.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Hydrometeorological Research Center issued the orange danger level for central Russia, meaning that natural disasters are likely in the area.

The Emergencies Ministry said subsequently that Moscow and the Moscow Region had been hit by heavy rain and snow with the speed of wind raising up to 25 meters per second (82 feet per second).

According to the authorities, in Moscow, one child was killed, and 17 other people were wounded as a result of the storm. Fourteen of them, including three children, were hospitalized. The thunderstorm also resulted in hundreds of trees knocked down, and caused damage to various structures.

The Moscow Region’s authorities said that one person had been killed, and three others had been hospitalized as a result of the storm on Saturday.

The bad weather conditions also led to around 25 flights in the Moscow airports being delayed.