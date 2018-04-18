Student Wounds Teacher, Sets School on Fire in Russia's Sterlitamak (VIDEO)

A criminal case has been brought against a student, who wounded two people at school and set the latter on fire on Wednesday morning.

"Four people — three children and one adult have been hospitalized in moderately grave condition," a source told Sputnik.

According to Svetlana Abramova, local representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, a 17-year-old student from a remedial class entered the IT class and wounded a teacher and another student. After the attack, he spilled a flammable liquid and set it alight, while wounding himself afterward.

After the fire alarm went off, a student jumped down from the second floor of the school. The school has been cordoned off by the police, while fire teams are extinguishing the fire.