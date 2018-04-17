Russian Director Zvyagintsev to Be on 2018 Cannes Film Festival Jury

PARIS (Sputnik) - Russian film director Andrey Zvyagintsev will be on the jury of the 71st Cannes Film Festival in May, the festival’s artistic director, Thierry Fremaux, said Tuesday.

"I can confirm that Andrey Zvyagintsev will be on the jury," Fremaux told Europe 1 radio station.

Zvyagintsev’s most recent film "Loveless" received the Jury Prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was also nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The director is best known for his 2003 film "The Return," which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival will take place on May 8-19. The festival’s jury will be headed by two-time Academy Award-winning Australian actress Cate Blanchett.