Russian Communications Watchdog Reportedly Hit by DDoS Attack After Telegram Ban

Russian Communications Watchdog said Tuesday that its website had been hit by DDoS attacks amid ban of Telegram application.

"Roskomnadzor's website is currently under DDoS attacks. Our experts are taking measures to repel the attacks," the organization's press service said Tuesday.

According to the watchdog, it already repelled two DDoS attacks earlier on Tuesday.

The app’s ban came into effect on April 16, and was imposed as a result of Telegram’s failure to give the Russia Federal Security Service (FSB) the encryption keys to decipher messages, as required by Russian law. According to the security service, the messenger is often being used by terrorists, who coordinate terror attacks on Russia’s soil.

Telegram’s CEO called the watchdog’s decision “unconstitutional” and insisted that he would keep defending the right of the Russian people to secret correspondence. Durov has also suggested a symbol for "digital resistance" — a hooded dog, which is a modified version of the unofficial VK logo.

