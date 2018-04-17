'Let Him Have Fun': Lavrov on Johnson's Russia-Nazi Germany Comparison

In his interview with the BBC, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded to his British counterpart’s remark, at the same time emphasizing that he was not judging Johnson and suggested “letting him have fun.”
“In 1938, the English team played [football] against Germany, when 1936 was already in the past. There are plenty of pictures on the Internet in which both German and English players give the Nazi salute to Hitler,” Lavrov told the BBC.
"Let Boris Johnson have fun…"😂😂 immense Lavrov. https://t.co/SVqb6FtATl— bator2013 (@bator2013) 17 апреля 2018 г.
Boris Johnson has compared the upcoming football tournament held in Russia to the 1936 Olympics under Adolf Hitler amid speculation that Moscow was behind the poisoning of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.
here's Boris Johnson comparing Russia and Putin hosting the World Cup this summer to Hitler and the Berlin Olympics in 1936 pic.twitter.com/SfnggTFJg2— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) 21 марта 2018 г.
