Leader of Daesh Cell in Russia Blows Himself Up During Detention - FSB

The Russian security service (FSB) has announced it had foiled the Daesh* cell planning terror attacks in Russia's south.

The members of the cell were planning "resonant terror attacks" on the territory of Russia with the use of firearms and improvised explosive devices, according to the FSB. The cell was guided by emissaries from Syria, the agency stated. A total of three members have been detained.

The FSB has also seized firearms, ammunition as well as the means of communication, including electronic media containing Daesh propaganda.

FSB has noted that the head of a terrorist cell that planned attacks in Russia’s Rostov region was killed by an improvised explosive device blast during detention.

"During an operation, the leader of the cell put up armed resistance and triggered an improvised explosive device, eventually receiving fatal injuries," the statement reads.

The FSB has not specified where the operation took place, noting only that an Ak-47, hand grenades, manuals for production of IEDs were found at the site.

The FSB has thwarted a number of terrorist attacks in Russia recently. In March, a terror plot by a Daesh cell was foiled in the Saratov Region. In January, FSB neutralized a Daesh member, who plotted a terrorist attack during the presidential election in the city of Nizhny Novgorod.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia