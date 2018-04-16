Register
    The US Embassy in Bolshoi Devyatinsky Pereulok, Moscow

    Moscow Rejects to Comment on Reports About New US Sanctions

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said that he did not know where media outlets learned that US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman had allegedly warned Moscow in writing about the introduction of new US sanctions.

    "I do not comment on the content of diplomatic correspondence or communication with my US colleagues. I do not know where the so-called sources have obtained information about such things. I think it is wrong to rely on speculations about such issues," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said when asked a relevant question.

    Moscow will study the new US sanctions that the US permanent representative to the UN Nikki Haley previously stated before deciding how to respond to them and whether this answer will be added to the bill under consideration by the parliament, according to Ryabkov.

    "Let's first wait until these sanctions are imposed. I do not know whether today or not today [this will happen], this is a separate issue. While this is not a reality, it would be strange to talk about it," he said.

    In response to the recent anti-Russian sanctions, Russian lawmakers have submitted a wide-ranging bill that could suspend crucial exports to the United States, proposing a wide range of restrictions on the import of US goods and services and could impact bilateral cooperation in such high-tech areas as nuclear engineering and space exploration.

    Relations between Moscow and Washington have recently moved to what US President Donald Trump has called their lowest point.

    On April 6, the US Treasury Department added 38 Russians, senior officials, and companies to its sanctions list, in response to Moscow's alleged "malign activity."

