Golden Bars Breaking Through Cargo Compartment Stops Plane From Leaving Moscow

The passengers who had already boarded the plane on the tarmac in the Moscow airport of Domodedovo were asked to leave the aircraft because of the incident.

According to Russian media citing Telegram account Mash, the plane failed to leave Moscow for Spain’s Alicante because golden bars broke through the floor of the cargo compartment while being loaded aboard.

Following the incident, the airport authorities have replaced the damaged aircraft with a new one, which completed the journey.

This is not the first incident involving gold bars and planes in recent time in Russia. In the middle of March, an An-12 transport aircraft had dropped a batch of gold bars after an access door fell off the plane during takeoff in the Siberian city of Yakutsk.