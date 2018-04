A plane flying from the Russian city of Saint Petersburg began to disintegrate midair, but nevertheless managed to land at one of Moscow's airports.

During an examination of the plane, Moscow's airport staff discovered that a part of the fuselage that joins the body to the left wing, was missing, Russian media reported.

The plane was reportedly flying from Saint Petersburg to Moscow, though it is still unclear where it has landed, as well as what caused the wreckage. An investigation is currently underway.