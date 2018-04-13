Boyfriend Reportedly Throws Student Out of Window in Moscow's Top University

According to eyewitnesses, the girl did not attempt to commit suicide but was thrown out of a window by a fellow student she was quarreling with.

The press service of Moscow State University of International Relations (MGIMO) confirmed that a 21-year-old female student from Kazakhstan had fallen out of a fourth floor window. The girl was immediately taken to hospital.

According to local media reports, the incident may have been the result of a dispute between the girl and her boyfriend, after which he threw her out of the window. The student is reportedly in critical condition.

The video below shows medics delivering medical care to the girl after the incident.

Врачи оказывают помощь девушке, выпавшей из окна в МГИМО — больше фото: https://t.co/pQZoOrvCbA pic.twitter.com/jZ0h8OWuKe — РЕН ТВ | Новости (@rentvchannel) April 13, 2018