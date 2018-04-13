Court Rules to Block Access to Telegram Messaging Service in Russia

Telegram lawyers plan to appeal against the decision of the Tagansky court of Moscow on its blocking, a representative of the human rights organization "Agora", told Sputnik.

As the judge noted, the court's decision is subject to immediate implementation. "The restriction on access to information will be valid until the FSB requirements are fulfilled on the provision of keys for deciphering messages of users of the messenger."

Earlier, State media watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked the Tagansky court to allow the messenger to be blocked immediately in case of a favorable ruling.

The actions of the leadership of the company managing the Telegram messenger pose threat to Russia's interests and security of its citizens, Maria Smelyanskaya, a representative of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, said during the hearing on the messenger blocking on Friday.

The legal action has been requested by the Federal Security Service, which had previously asked Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to provide the agency with encryption keys in an effort deter terror attacks in Russia, since the messenger is believed to be widely used by terrorists.

The company was given 15 days until early April to comply but ultimately refused to provide the FSB with the encryption keys.

In December 2017, Telegram was fined for $13,600 for its refusal to provide Russian security services with information to decode the messages of those accused in the case of a terrorist attack in Russian city of St. Petersburg.