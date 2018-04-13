Most of Russians Agreed With Moscow's Response to Expulsion of Diplomats - Poll

Meanwhile, the poll also found that 87 percent of Russians thought that it was the West, which had exacerbated the diplomatic scandal to weaken Russia's positions on the global stage, and only 3 percent believed that the expulsions were triggered by the Skripal case.
The allegations against Russia have already resulted in a wide-scale diplomatic crisis. The United Kingdom and more than 25 other countries which supported its claims have collectively expelled over 150 Russian diplomats. In response, Moscow also announced that it would expel foreign diplomats.
The poll was conducted on April 6-7 among 2,000 respondents. The margin of error did not exceed 2.2 percent.
