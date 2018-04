MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A Russian helicopter with two crew members crashed in the Baltic Sea, one body was found, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik on Friday.

"A helicopter crashed in the Kaliningrad region … in the Baltic Sea. Two crew members were on board," the source said.

Search and rescue operation is being carried out.

On Wednesday, six people were killed in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk.