Russia Does Not Engage in Regime Changes Unlike US – Embassy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia does not have a record of meddling in other nation’s home affairs, unlike the United States, which has routinely mounted influence operations to change "undesired regimes," the Embassy in Washington said.

This comes after Mike Pompeo, the US president’s pick for the secretary of state, accused Russia at his confirmation hearing in the Senate of tampering in the 2016 presidential election.

"In this regard we would like to once again state that Russia does not engage in regime changes, meddling in domestic affairs of other states or masterminding staged 'revolutions'. The U.S., however, has mastered these techniques, as they have quite an experience in this area," the statement read.

The mission posted a list of well-documented examples of US intervening in other countries’ elections by organizing campaigns, spreading misinformation and paying to selected candidates.

It referred to Lock Johnsom, a former CIA operative, who said in a February interview with the New York Times this was a standard practice for the intelligence agency since it was created in 1947.

A research of declassified US intelligence documents by a Carnegie Mellon scholar showed that the United States interfered in elections in 45 countries over 80 times from 1946 to 2000.

Several Congress panels have been probing Russia’s alleged meddling and collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign to tilt the polls in his favor. A separate inquiry by Department of Justice’s Special Counsel Robert Mueller has already indicted 13 Russians for election tampering. Moscow has repeatedly denied having a role in it.