Emergency services are at the scene of the accident investigating what caused it.

The accident took place on the A-107 highway (Small Moscow Ring) outside the Russian capital.

A Moscow City Police source has told Sputnik that casualties were possible.

"An accident occurred on Kilometer 1 of the A-107 (Small Moscow Ring) highway involving a buss and a VAZ-2109 passenger vehicle. The bus is thought to have about 40 children onboard. The number of casualties is being clarified," the source said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW