Russia Resumes Direct Passenger Flights to Cairo

According to the Sheremetyevo info board, the Russian airline Aeroflot's SU400 flight departed from Moscow at 9:05 p.m. local time (19:05 GMT) on Wednesday. The airport’s press service told Sputnik that around 120 passengers were on board.
In March, the EgyptAir airline announced that it would resume flights between Moscow and Cairo on Thursday.
Russia suspended civilian air traffic to Egypt in November 2015 after a bomb brought down a Russian plane, which took off from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board. To enable the resumption of air traffic between the two nations, Egypt has had to seriously enhance its security measures.
