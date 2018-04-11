Murmansk to Host the Fourth Barents Bird Festival of Northern Culture

MURMANSK - About 50 exhibitions, concerts and meetings with famous musicians, artists, writers and performers from Russia, Norway, Sweden, Finland and other countries will be held during the seven-day Barents Bird Festival, which will open in Murmansk on April 22.

"The Barents Bird Festival will be held for the fourth time and is gradually gaining traction. We plan to offer some 50 events during the seven-day festival this year," festival director Irina Ivanova told media.

© Sputnik/ Sergei Subbotin Over 1,300 Athletes From 11 Countries Take Part in 50km Marathon in Murmansk

She said that one of the key events would be The Power of Diversity, a performance by over 40 dancers from Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Slovakia on the square near the Murmansk Marina.

An event marking Ingmar Bergman's would-be 100th birthday features an exhibit about and short films by the famous Swedish film director. Book lovers will meet with modern Norwegian writer Hanne Ørstavik and Russian translator of Scandinavian literature Olga Drobot. Norwegian photojournalist Anita Petra Hamremoen will bring to Murmansk her photographs from the series Poetica: Letters to Tarkovsky. The program includes many film screenings for adults and children.

"The Barents Bird Festival is one of the largest international cultural events in the region and an example of wonderfully coordinated work by an international team of organizers," said Sergei Yershov, head of the Murmansk Region's Committee for Culture and Arts.