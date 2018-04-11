Explosion at St. Petersburg Shipyard Kills One, Injures Nine People

The explosion of a gas tank took place at the Almaz shipbuilding plant in St. Petersburg, killing one person and injuring at least nine others.

"One person was killed and nine people were injured," the press service of the administration of the Petrogradsky district in St. Petersburg told Sputnik.

A source in the law enforcement agencies has also confirmed this information. He specified that the incident occurred when the gas cylinder exploded on a reconstructed experimental vessel from the project 10221 "Kamchatka."

The emergency services have specified that the blast took place during the paintwork in the ship's basement. The causes of the incident are being clarified.

The shipbuilding firm Almaz has confirmed the fact of the incident.