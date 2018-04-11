Author of Award-Winning Documentary on Syria Denied US Visa

The Russian journalist had spent months in the revolution-torn Middle East, recording a documentary about Syrian children suffering in the 7-year war, and won the World Gold Medal for her painstaking work.

Maria Finoshina has been denied a US visa to attend the New York Festivals 2018 Gala ceremony in Las Vegas and is unable to receive the World Gold Medal for her documentary. She is a war correspondent, depicting the struggles and torments of ordinary people caught up between the warring sides in the Middle East and covers many conflicts.

The New York Festivals is an international awards competitions for the world's best work in TV&Films, Radio, Advertising, including MidasAwards, GlobalAwards, and AmeAwards.

My documentary about #Syria children suffering in 7 year long #war got GOLD WORLD MEDAL at @NYFestivals — but I was denied #US visa to attend Gala ceremony.



Divided, dangerous world we live in, ladies & gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/txrE7Tx1OC — Maria Finoshina (@MFinoshina_RT) April 11, 2018

