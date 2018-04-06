Register
    OPCW Knows No Chemical Weapons Made in Russia's Shikhany Facility - Official

    Earlier, the Times newspaper reported that the nerve agent, allegedly used to poison a GRU ex-employee, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, was produced in a laboratory in the Russian city of Shikhany in Saratov region.

    The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as well as intrenational experts are aware of the fact that there are no chemical weapons in Russia's Saratov region, President's special representative in the region Michail Babich said.

    "Chemical weapons have never been stored or produced at the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology in Shikhany, which was mentioned in the British intelligence's report," Babich told reporters.

    According to the official, the site is working on eradication of organic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, pesticides and so on.

    READ MORE: OPCW Carries Out Inspection in Russia

    "Our colleagues from the OPCW are fully aware of it. And it is bewildering how Uzumju, Director General of the OPCW, who visited all chemical facilities in Russia, was modestly silent at the organisation's emergency meeting on April 4 about this fact," Babich emphasized.

    Soldiers wearing protective clothing prepare to lift tow truck in Hyde Road, Gillingham, Dorset, England as the investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal continues Wednesday March 14, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Matthews
    Johnson Accuses Moscow of Attempts to Undermine OPCW Probe Into Skripal Case
    "Of course, this is another confirmation of the scale of the provocation against Russia and the enormous pressure on international officials that Britain and its allies are exerting nowadays," the presidential envoy concluded.

    On April 6, the Times newspaper reported that, according to British intelligence, the substance that was used for poisoning of the ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal was produced at a chemical plant in the Russian city of Shihany, Saratov region. According to the media, British intelligence also informed about it the UK's allies.

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious at a shopping center in the British city of Salisbury. They are currently being treated for exposure to what British experts believe to be the A-234 nerve agent. The UK claimed that the toxin was developed in the Soviet Union and placed the blame for orchestrating the alleged attack on Russia.

