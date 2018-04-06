Russian Media Regulators Sue to Block Telegram

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday that it filed a lawsuit with a Moscow court to restrict access to the information resources of Telegram messenging app in Russia.

“Under the Article 15.4 of the Federal Law ‘On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection’, on Friday, April 6, Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit with the Tagansky District Court of Moscow requesting to restrict access to the information resources of the Telegram Messenger Limited Liability Partnership … on the territory of Russia,” the watchdog’s statement read.

Earlier, Telegram lawyers challenged FSB's decree number 432 that provides for "organizers of the dissemination of information" to grant data required for decoding to security agencies.

In December 2017, Telegram was fined for $13,600 for its refusal to provide Russian security services with information to decode the messages of those accused in the case of a terrorist attack in Russian city of St. Petersburg.