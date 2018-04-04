Under the Influence? WATCH Driver Drag Traffic Cop at 70 Kph in Russia

This driver apparently decided to turn a blind eye to the don't-drink-and-drive rule, something that could have led to the loss of at least one human life.

Moscow police have detained a drunk driver from the southern Russian town of Yeysk who, when stopped by a traffic police officer, tried to escape by hitting the gas pedal.

The telegram channel "112" has published a video depicting the police officer talking to the driver through an open window.

The car suddenly starts to accelerate with the policeman clinging to the car's window as the vehicle races down a highway at Zemlyanoy Val Street in central Moscow with a reported speed of 70 kilometers (about 43 miles) per hour.

The 43-year-old traffic police officer, who was only identified as Kirill A., has reportedly been hospitalized.