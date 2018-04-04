700 People Evacuated From Mall in Russia Amid Spreading Smoke - Source

Some 700 people have been evacuated from a shopping mall in Saratov after a short circuit, an emergency services source told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that there were no casualties.
The incident took place on the second floor and did not trigger a fire. Smoke did not spread throughout the building and the shopping mall remained open.
The Saratov incident followed a tragic blaze which killed 64 people, including 41 children, in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on March 25.
