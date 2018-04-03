Register
17:10 GMT +303 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    Kremlin Refutes Reports on Toxic Substances Development in Russia

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin considers media reports about the alleged development of toxic substances in Russia, which cited interrogations in the case of Russian banker Ivan Kivelidi’s murder, speculations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    "The issue is very sensitive. From the very beginning the Russian side requested to provide it with the necessary information … but was denied not only the right to somehow get engaged in the investigation but to obtain at least some minimum information. This constant is well-known, and this is an absolute fact. Everything else is speculation. With all due respect, I cannot perceive any newspaper as a source, especially on such a serious issue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on the issue.

    In late March, Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper published an article claiming that Russia was secretly developing poisonous substances, which might have been obtained by a third party, as allegedly stated in the materials of the criminal case of Kivelidi’s murder.

    READ MORE: Skripal Case 'Provocation' Carried Out by UK Intelligence — Russian Ambassador

    Ivan Kivelidi, the founder of Rosbiznesbank bank, was killed in 1995 via exposure to a nerve agent spread on a telephone receiver. The name and the formula of the poison were not made public during or after the investigation. In 2007, a Moscow court found Vladimir Khutsishvili, a member of the board of Rosbiznesbank directors, guilty of killing Kivelidi. The businessman has refused to plead guilty.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as the leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn responds to her address to the House of Commons on her government's reaction to the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, in London, March 14, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Parliament TV
    Skripal Poisoning: How PM May Diverts Public Attention Away From Child Sex Abuse
    According to the newspaper, the case materials included transcripts of interviews of chemist Leonid Rink, who admitted to giving a poison, whose formula was classified, to people who might have been criminals. Rink reportedly agreed with the expert's conclusion that the formula of the substance he produced was identical to the poison that killed Kivelidi.

    Rink has recently been interviewed by Sputnik, as one of the developers of the Novichok chemical weapons system, over the UK allegations that one of the nerve agents of this USSR-designed system might have been used to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal on the UK soil in early March this year. The chemist said the poisoning was carried out too unprofessionally to have been the work of the Russian special services.

    READ MORE: Yulia Skripal, Poisoned in UK, Reportedly Regains Consciousness, Ability to Talk

    Russia has requested access to samples of the substance used to poison Skripal and his daughter, but was denied. Moscow has refuted all allegations of its involvement in the poisoning and offered to participate in the investigation of the incident.

    The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) declared in September last year that Russia had destroyed its entire arsenal of chemical weapons.

    Related:

    Skripal Case 'Provocation' Carried Out by UK Intelligence - Russian Ambassador
    Russian MFA Releases 14 Questions Addressed to UK on 'Fabricated Skripal Case'
    Russian Embassy in UK Says Welcomes Improvement of Yulia Skripal's Condition
    Why Israel Refused to Expel Russian Envoys Over the Skripal Case
    Tags:
    nerve agent, poison, poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Dmitry Peskov, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Palestinians' Mass Protests on Gaza Border in Pictures
    Netanyahu
    Keyboard War
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse