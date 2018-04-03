More Than 4.5 Thousand People Evacuated From Mall in Central Moscow - Source

More than 4.5 thousand people were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon from the shopping center "Afimoll-City" in the center of Moscow after the fire alarm, a source in the emergency services of the capital told Sputnik.

"As a result of the fire alarm from the shopping center" Afimall City at the address: 2 Presnenskaya embankment, 4.5 thousand people were evacuated," the source said.

All floors of the building are being inspected. No information about a fire has been officially announced yet.

According to the local emergency services, the fire alarm turned on because of smoke, now the smoke has dissipated.