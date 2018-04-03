More Than 4.5 Thousand People Evacuated From Mall in Central Moscow - Source

"As a result of the fire alarm from the shopping center" Afimall City at the address: 2 Presnenskaya embankment, 4.5 thousand people were evacuated," the source said.
All floors of the building are being inspected. No information about a fire has been officially announced yet.
Очередная ложная тревога? Пока петух не клюнет — мужик не перекрестится…#афимолл #afimall pic.twitter.com/y0evAmELOC— kuzhrom (@kuzhrom) 3 апреля 2018 г.
According to the local emergency services, the fire alarm turned on because of smoke, now the smoke has dissipated.
