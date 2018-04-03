Russian Election Commission Head Hands Over President-Elect Certificate to Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman Ella Pamfilova on Tuesday handed over to incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin a document certifying his reelection after he had ensured a landslide victory in the March presidential vote.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to congratulate you on the election, convincing and clear victory, and hand over the certificate," Pamfilova said at a meeting with Putin, as quoted by the Kremlin press service.

The Russian leader responded by thanking the CEC for an important work for the country.

“Ella Alexandrovna, thank you very much. And I would like to thank all your colleagues who worked during the election campaign. This was a large-scale, nation-wide work, very important for the country … As many have said, these were probably the most transparent, cleanest elections in the history of our country,” Putin said.

Vladimir Putin secured a landslide victory in the March 18 presidential election winning 76.69 percent of the votes with the total turnout of 67.54 percent.



