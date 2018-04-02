Residential Building Catches Fire in Russia's South (VIDEO)

This video shows a five-story residential building in the center of the southern Russian city of Sochi engulfed in flames: the fire spread throughout the roof.

Rescuers received a call about a fire in a five-story building in the center of Sochi at 05:43 p.m. Moscow time (02:43 p.m. GMT). The residents of the house — about 50 people, including 15 children, were evacuated.

According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory, no one has been injured or killed as a result of the incident.

All emergency services in the city have been sent to the site. Currently, there is no official information as to the cause of the fire.

The incident took place following shock in the country over another deadly fire in the Kemerovo region on March 25, which claimed lives of 64 people, including 41 children.