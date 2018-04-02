Yulia Skripal's Alleged Social Media Account Active While in Coma

Conspiracy theory fans have made a curious observation: the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal appeared to be online on a popular Russian social media network at the same time as British doctors claimed she was in a critical condition after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent.

On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were discovered unconscious on a bench in a shopping mall in Salisbury, England, following an alleged chemical attack with the use of a substance identified by police as the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, purportedly developed in Russia. While UK authorities have accused Moscow of “attempted murder,” reporting that the pair was in coma, Yulia logged in on her VK account, which is believed to be her real page, three days after the alleged “attack.”

The screenshot, shared on Twitter, shows that she was last seen on March 7:

Yulia #Skripal last used VK on 7 March while in critical condition at the hospital in #Salisbury 3 days after the alleged nerve agent attack pic.twitter.com/HM9G6TAybl — Dilyana Gaytandzhiev (@dgaytandzhieva) 30 марта 2018 г.

Many wondered whether her account was hacked or accessed by the police…

Last seen. Someone at the hospital could have just turned on her mobile, no? — Radsoft News (@radnrix) 31 марта 2018 г.

Well spotted. But as someone said, the cops might have also looked at her phone. Not that I'm saying the whole saga is not very suspicious and the govt/MSM version sounds like total BS. Plus no real proof on how ill they've been. Press could also be under a govt reporting ban. — Chevron Road (@ChevronRoad) 31 марта 2018 г.

It is possible that the police were going through her profile? — lewis-jones (@joneslewis55) 31 марта 2018 г.

Who the heck would log in to VK manually? Police took her phone and looked up her entrys. Better delete this tweet. — Thomas Gruen (@TomGard3) 30 марта 2018 г.

Interesting. Yulia Skripal's VK page (A Russian Facebook) was last logged in on the 7th March. Just 3 days after the "chemical attack" in Salisbury. Did someone else have her password? pic.twitter.com/0E7JXi6IGr — Not CNN T-101 (@Articlefifty50) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Is it possible, now possible I say, that somebody else had her login? — MB (@ElBuehn) 31 марта 2018 г.

If she was in a coma that was more likely an intelligence service digging around be curios as to where the IP address comes from — Pirol (@Pirol11) 1 апреля 2018 г.

…while others suggested that the user saved the screenshot before it was removed, with some observing the signs of conspiracy:

"Yulia Skripal logged into VK while in coma"…. This skripal false-flag was so poorly planned and excuted that is revealing of the rizible incompetence level in the Brit secret services hahaha! — bloody (@BloodymaryBraun) 31 марта 2018 г.

The Tory Govt's false flag event is crumbling. — UNKQQL (@UNKQQL1) 2 апреля 2018 г.

Save the info before it gets deleted. — David Wooten (@wootendw) 30 марта 2018 г.

Yep, allegedly possibly probably it was highly likely supposedly to log in. — Сидор Петров (@cheytobot) 1 апреля 2018 г.

Is it possible she wasn’t sick at all? — Baron Von Cramm (@Cloudsurfermike) 31 марта 2018 г.

I don’t want to be “dick” but it seems that is a Jesus like miracle when people come from after-life to check their social media accounts! Excellent research & posts👍👍👍👍!!! You are a genuine journalist ✅!!! 🎩 off!! — Clinical Trials (@clinicaltrial15) 30 марта 2018 г.

Yulia has reportedly recently regained consciousness and the ability to talk, eat and drink, with doctors promising that her memory will fully recover over time.

On April 1, Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko called the Skripal incident a “provocation” carried out by UK intelligence.

"This provocation has been carried out by UK secret services. We are not provided with any facts, they refuse to cooperate with us. Such a state of affairs brings us to the judgment that it is a provocation organized by the secret services," Yakovenko told the NTV broadcaster.