18:21 GMT +302 April 2018
    Vkontakte social media page as seen on a computer screen

    Yulia Skripal's Alleged Social Media Account Active While in Coma

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Conspiracy theory fans have made a curious observation: the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal appeared to be online on a popular Russian social media network at the same time as British doctors claimed she was in a critical condition after allegedly being exposed to a nerve agent.

    On March 4, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were discovered unconscious on a bench in a shopping mall in Salisbury, England, following an alleged chemical attack with the use of a substance identified by police as the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, purportedly developed in Russia. While UK authorities have accused Moscow of “attempted murder,” reporting that the pair was in coma, Yulia logged in on her VK account, which is believed to be her real page, three days after the alleged “attack.”

    The screenshot, shared on Twitter, shows that she was last seen on March 7:

    Many wondered whether her account was hacked or accessed by the police…

    …while others suggested that the user saved the screenshot before it was removed, with some observing the signs of conspiracy:

    Yulia has reportedly recently regained consciousness and the ability to talk, eat and drink, with doctors promising that her memory will fully recover over time.

    On April 1, Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko called the Skripal incident a “provocation” carried out by UK intelligence.

    "This provocation has been carried out by UK secret services. We are not provided with any facts, they refuse to cooperate with us. Such a state of affairs brings us to the judgment that it is a provocation organized by the secret services," Yakovenko told the NTV broadcaster.

    Skripals, Skripal case, Skripal poisoning, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
