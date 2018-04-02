The Dark Side in Trouble: Darth Vader Beaten Up in Russia

The fictional character from the Star Wars franchise, regarded as one of the greatest villains ever created, unexpectedly became the victim in a fight. The incident occurred in the most unexpected place one could possibly imagine.

Russian police have launched an investigation into a brawl that took place during a children's party at a local café in the city of Yaroslavl.

As a result of the brawl, a man, who was entertaining guests dressed as Star Wars' Darth Vader, and a father of one of the kids, received severe injuries.

According to police reports, a conflict erupted between the parents and the organizers of the party. Parents were dissatisfied with the work of actors and demanded a discount. The latter refused, explaining that the kids had taken away most of their props.

A fight broke out and the two men were taken to a hospital.

The injured actor, named Vasily, said that he was beaten up by two people — the father of the birthday kid and a friend of his.

"I just got out of the hospital. I was diagnosed with a brain injury, a crack in the nose and a lot more… I can fight and am pretty big, but they were bigger than me. If a weaker person would have been in my place, I can't imagine what would have happened to him," Vasily confessed.

Police officers are currently analyzing all the circumstances of the incident, an official message of the local office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the region said.