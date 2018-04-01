Russian Foreign Ministry Releases 13 Questions Addressed to OPCW on Skripal Case

Earlier, Moscow had sent the two sets of questions regarding the “fabricated” Skripal case to the authorities of the United Kingdom and France

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent the list of 13 questions to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about the details of the so-called poisoning of former Russian GRU officer Sergei Skripal.

Moscow is asking if London has sent any information regarding the poisoning of Skripal to the organization and what kind of help the UK authorities had requested.The foreign ministry has also asked what methods the OPCW used to collect samples of the substance purportedly behind the alleged poisoning attack.

This comes as on March 31 Russia sent questions to the UK asking why Moscow had denied consular access the Skripals, why Paris is involved in the probe, what made the Britons believe that the nerve agent was of Russian origin and does the UK have samples of the so-called “Novichok.”

Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who also worked for UK intelligence, and his daughter Yulia have been in hospital since March 4 due to exposure to what UK experts say is the A234 nerve agent. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack that took place in the town of Salisbury. The Russian side has refuted the allegations and has already issued a list of questions to the UK side on the details of the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW