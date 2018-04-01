Register
18:24 GMT +301 April 2018
    Relief efforts following a deadly fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo

    Authorities of Kemerovo Region Got Over 800 Petitions After Deadly Mall Fire

    Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry
    Russia
    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (30)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of Russia’s Kemerovo Region said on Sunday that it had received over 800 petitions from citizens following the deadly fire in a mall in the regional capital.

    "Since March 25, the Kemerovo Region administration has received 811 petitions from citizens. 141 of them are connected with the tragedy at the Winter Cherry shopping mall, with 99 being condolences from Kemerovo region residents and people from other Russian regions," the administration's statement read.

    The second main topic of letters submitted to the local authorities deals with various suggestions on how to use the territory of the burnt shopping mall. People also expressed their wish to adopt children who have been orphaned as a result of the tragedy. Some citizens voiced their readiness to provide financial aid to relatives of the victims.

    Requests for fire safety inspections in shopping malls and other buildings across the region made up a separate group of petitions, according to the statement.

    READ MORE: Kemerovo Region’s Acting Governor Pledges Harsh Punishments for Deadly Mall Fire

    All the petitions have been distributed among competent agencies.

    Social security officials, psychologists, health workers and lawyers are offering individual assistance to relatives of those killed and injured in the deadly fire. The authorities are also providing overall assistance to the families of the victims in organizing funerals.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day accepted longtime governor Aman Tuleyev's voluntary resignation and appointed deputy governor Sergei Tsivilev as acting governor of the Kemerovo Region. Tuleyev said in a video address that his stepping down was the only sensible solution in the current situation, as a week ago the deadly fire at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (30)

    Tags:
    shopping mall, security, Russia, Kemerovo
