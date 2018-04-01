We Work to Improve Relations With Russia After Consulate's Closure - US Embassy

The mission’s Deputy Chief Anthony Godfrey, Consul General Thomas Leary, and the consulate’s employees had earlier brought down the US flag from the building at 15 Furshtatskaya Street in St. Petersburg, according to the US Embassy in Moscow.
"Now the Consulate [General] is closed, but our work toward improving US-Russian relations continues," the embassy wrote on Twitter.
Теперь консульство закрыто, но наша работа ради улучшения американо-российских отношений продолжается. pic.twitter.com/FM3NvNqomF— Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) April 1, 2018
On Saturday night, US diplomats left the building of the Consulate General in St. Petersburg in line with Russia's demand for the consulate's closure.
Russia, which has categorically denied the accusations, announced an expulsion of 58 diplomats from the US Embassy in Moscow and two employees from the US Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, as well as the closure of the US Consulate General in St. Petersburg.
