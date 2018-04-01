Register
14:52 GMT +301 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Deputy Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergei Tsivilev, center, talks to the participants in a spontaneous rally in memory of those killed in a fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall, in front of the Kemerovo administration on Sovetov Square

    Kemerovo Region’s Acting Governor Pledges Harsh Punishments for Deadly Mall Fire

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (29)
    0 20

    KEMEROVO (Sputnik) - The Kemerovo Region's acting Governor Sergei Tsivilev has pledged that those responsible for the deadly fire in a shopping mall in the regional capital will get the severest punishment and that nobody will manage to escape justice.

    "I am taking office at a very hard time for the region, after dozens of people – first of all our children – died in the terrible fire. I want to tell you, those living in the city of Kemerovo and the whole region, that I will do my best to make sure that those responsible for the terrible tragedy will get the severest punishment," Tsivilev wrote in his address to the people of the region.

    Tsivilev also promised to provide all the necessary help to those injured in the recent deadly shopping mall fire in the regional capital and to the relatives of the victims.

    Relief efforts following a deadly fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo
    Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry
    Kemerovo Mall’s CEO Faces Criminal Charges Over Deadly Blaze
    "We will forever keep the memory of the victims. We will not leave alone with the tragedy those injured and the relatives of the victims. We will do everything to provide them with all the necessary assistance and support. We must do our best to make the life of Kemerovo's citizens safe and decent" Tsivilev said in an address to the citizens.

    The acting governor has held several meetings after his appointment.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day signed a decree on early termination of powers of Aman Tuleyev, the Kemerovo Region's longtime governor, who had declared about his voluntary resignation. Tsivilev was appointed as acting governor until the election of a new regional head.

    READ MORE: Kremlin: Most of 'Fake Reports' on Russian Mall Fire Come From Ukraine, Turkey

    The resignation of Tuleyev, who had held office since 1997, came just a week after the deadly fire at the Winter Cherry mall in Kemerovo, which claimed lives of 64 people, including 41 children.

    Topic:
    Deadly Fire in Russian Shopping Center (29)

    Related:

    Russia Mourns Victims of Shopping Mall Fire in Kemerovo
    WATCH Putin Lays Flowers at Kemerovo Mall, Blames Criminal Negligence for Fire
    Putin Declares National Mourning Over Deadly Kemerovo Shopping Mall Fire
    Tags:
    fire, Sergei Tsivilev, Aman Tuleyev, Russia, Kemerovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival
    BoogelWoogel-2018 Summerish Alpine Carnival in Russia's Sochi
    Insincere Ingraham
    Insincere Ingraham
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse