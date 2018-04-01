Russian Human Rights Council Chair Backs Embassy's Warning on UK Trips

On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in London issued a warning for Russian citizens against traveling to the United Kingdom, including sending children to language schools.
"I think that our embassy in the United Kingdom is right to warn the Russians who are planning to visit the country about additional problems, for example, when crossing the border. If such problems really come up, it is definitely much better to be warned in advance," Fedotov told Sputnik.
Konstantin Yaroshenko
Commenting on the issue, Fedotov stressed that the council is extremely concerned over respect for the human rights of Russian citizens abroad.
"There is a permanent commission on human rights abroad chaired by famous human rights activist Andrey Yurov. This commission is engaged in human rights protection in other countries… It is fundamental that the rights of the Russian citizens abroad are observed and respected," Fedotov added.
Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. The pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence. On Saturday, the Russian embassy in the United States expressed concern over reports about humiliation of Yaroshenko in the US prison.
