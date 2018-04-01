Russian Human Rights Council Chair Backs Embassy's Warning on UK Trips

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mikhail Fedotov, the chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, expressed support on Sunday to the Russian Embassy in London, which warned Russian nationals about possible risks of visiting the United Kingdom.

On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in London issued a warning for Russian citizens against traveling to the United Kingdom, including sending children to language schools.

"I think that our embassy in the United Kingdom is right to warn the Russians who are planning to visit the country about additional problems, for example, when crossing the border. If such problems really come up, it is definitely much better to be warned in advance," Fedotov told Sputnik.

Relations between Moscow and London deteriorated in early March as the United Kingdom accused Russia of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. Moscow has denied having any role in the case, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

Commenting on the issue, Fedotov stressed that the council is extremely concerned over respect for the human rights of Russian citizens abroad.

"There is a permanent commission on human rights abroad chaired by famous human rights activist Andrey Yurov. This commission is engaged in human rights protection in other countries… It is fundamental that the rights of the Russian citizens abroad are observed and respected," Fedotov added.

