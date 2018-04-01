Register
01 April 2018
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    Russian Human Rights Council Chair Backs Embassy's Warning on UK Trips

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Russia
    Topic:
    Moscow's Response to US' Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Property, Expulsion of Diplomats (37)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Mikhail Fedotov, the chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, expressed support on Sunday to the Russian Embassy in London, which warned Russian nationals about possible risks of visiting the United Kingdom.

    On Saturday, the Russian Embassy in London issued a warning for Russian citizens against traveling to the United Kingdom, including sending children to language schools.

    "I think that our embassy in the United Kingdom is right to warn the Russians who are planning to visit the country about additional problems, for example, when crossing the border. If such problems really come up, it is definitely much better to be warned in advance," Fedotov told Sputnik.

    An Aeroflot Boeing 767, right, at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Russian Airliner Searched in London as International Diplomatic Row Escalates
    Relations between Moscow and London deteriorated in early March as the United Kingdom accused Russia of poisoning former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. Moscow has denied having any role in the case, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations. 

    Humiliation of Jailed Russian Pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in US

    Commenting on the issue, Fedotov stressed that the council is extremely concerned over respect for the human rights of Russian citizens abroad.

    "There is a permanent commission on human rights abroad chaired by famous human rights activist Andrey Yurov. This commission is engaged in human rights protection in other countries… It is fundamental that the rights of the Russian citizens abroad are observed and respected," Fedotov added.

    READ MORE: Russians Bout, Yaroshenko Detained in US Unable to Vote in Election — Attorney

    Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. The pilot was captured in Liberia in 2010 and transferred to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence. On Saturday, the Russian embassy in the United States expressed concern over reports about humiliation of Yaroshenko in the US prison.

    Topic:
    Moscow's Response to US' Seizure of Russian Diplomatic Property, Expulsion of Diplomats (37)

    Tags:
    travel, warning, embassy, Konstantin Yaroshenko, United Kingdom, Russia
